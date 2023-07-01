Kartik Aaryan, has once again struck gold with his recent release, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’ The film opened to a staggering 9.25 crores, marking Aaryan’s third-highest opening in India and with $130,000 in GCC it became his highest opener in the UAE. While he has proven his power at the box office, his performance in this film is going to touch you. He takes you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions with himself.

Kartik’s act as Sattu has been winning him immense love from critics to viewers alike as the actor will make you cry with him and leave you with many clap worthy moments. For example, there is a scene when he goes to beat up Katha’s ex and the realistic touch in that, the way he picks up his chappal to hit him with shows so beautifully the feeling of frustration and anger in a vulnerable moment. Kartik has done an undoubted phenomenal job. So much of the acting he does is actually with his eyes and not a lot of male actors have such emotional maturity to pull that off. Just the way he looks at Kiara with sad eyes, during her vidaai, when Sattu looks at his Katha go through a fit because of a past trauma of when he confronts her father about lying to her, all the moments, Kartik will make you emotional just with his expressions.

In an industry which hasn’t given a good original love story in long, Kartik always comes with a surprise and delivers. It has clearly been one of Kartik’s best ever. It is a performance layered with a range of emotions as the character goes through an arc of growth but stands strong in his innocence and vulnerability. He has this unique ability unlike others in his generation to not just be a loverboy but also always a much more relatable guy in terms of his emotion understanding and portrayal. Be it a Tera Yaar Hoon Main or Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik has the ability to show emotions very very well. He has smoothly carried the film on his shoulders going from comedy to intensity to romance and even heroic moments very easily.

Sattu is an honest charmer and the new benchmark of standards women should set for the men in their lives now, finally a hero to actually look upto. And one cannot imagine anybody but Kartik pulling this role off with the special quality that only this young actor has shown so far to be able to take up a romantic film and tackle such a serious issue with respect and sensitivity.

Its a job, very well done and Kartik’s Sattu is going to become an iconic hero along with the Rahuls and Rajs of Bollywood. Super impressive work by Kartik and looking forward to his work ahead.

