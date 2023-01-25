Comebacks are always tricky. And let’s face it: Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback after four years in Pathaan. I remember when Vinod Khanna had suddenly quit the film industry to become a gardener in Rajneesh’s ashram. When he got bored watering roses he came back to India, and was immediately signed by Raj N Sippy for Satyamev Jayate, Mukul Anand for Insaaf and Muzaffar Ali for Zooni.

Coincidentally(?), his co-star in all three film was Dimple Kapadia, who took a break after her maddeningly popular Bobby in 1973. She returned eleven years later with the hideous Zakhmi Sher in 1984. But her actual comeback in Ramesh Sippy’s Saagar, which got delayed because of the director Ramesh Sippy’s self-indulgence, was a poem engraved on celluloid. Every frame in the film screamed the director’s love for his muse. But the audience was not impressed.

Zakhmi Sher pre-empted Dimple’s comeback in Saagar and ruined the mystique-unveiled comeback campaign for the Bobby babe. Incidentally, films set in or near the sea—Anmol Moti, Samundar, Blue—never work in Bollywood. Post-comeback Dimple was a disaster as a commercial leading lady but a success as an offbeat player in Kalpana Lajmi’s Rudaali and Gulzar’s Lekin.

Mumtaz was the Empress of all she surveyed, churning out hit after hit in the early 1970s. In 1974 after her last spurt of blockbusters Chor Machaye Shor, Aap Ki Kasam and Aaina, Mumtaz left India to be Mrs Millionaire. Boredom brought her back to Bollywood to a disastrous comeback in David Dhawan’s Aandhiyaan in 1990 where she played this cool mom to Bengali star Prosenjit. Even Goddesses slip up. To repeat Anand Bakshi’s immortal words from Mumtaz’s Aap Ki Kasam Zindagi ke safar mein guzar jaate hain jo maqaam woh phir nahin aate During those days it was literally out-of-sight-out-of-mind. There was no active social media, no paparazzi clicking pictures at airports and outside restaurants. If you were gone, you were really gone.

Madhuri Dixit saw it all, conquered the box-office and then decided to quit at the peak of her career after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas to make a home far away from home with her non-filmy husband and two sons. Expectantly the itch to get back in front of the camera crept into Ms Dixit-Nene’s soul and sole. In 2007, she made a well-publicized comeback with a tailormade role in Aaja Nachle as a US-returned dancer reviving her small town’s rusty dance academy. The film bombed. Madhuri scampered back to the US.

Three years later she came back with a graphically designed comeback plan. A full-fledged marketing team went into top gear for Operation Dixit. Endorsements were signed .An item song with fan-boy Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Dixit was ready for the kill.Sadly all her comeback films Dedh Ishqiya,Gulab Gang and most recently Kalank and Maja Maa bombed in spite of good reviews. Her attempt at conquering the digital platform in The Fame Game was also treated with a certain amount of cautious dismissal.

With Shah Rukh it is different. His fan following is a different breed from the other stars. Even if he doesn’t do a film for ten years, they will wait patiently for the return of their idol. It doesn’t matter how long it takes as long as he comfortable with his comeback. It can’t get any more comfortable than Pathaan.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

