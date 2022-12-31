Taapsee Pannu has been making some very unique and unconventional choices as an actor ever since she did Baby in 2015 in the Hindi film industry. The moment she kicked Sushant Singh’s butt, we knew this actor would kick many more in future.

In 2016, she starred in Pink, a courtroom drama that depicted the brutality of a woman’s plight and perverted men’s perpetual gratification of the carnal appetite. It was an important film highlighting what it takes to be a woman in today’s times and how their safety and consent is always in jeopardy. And once again, refusing to play submissive and saccharine characters, the actress was a dauntless damsel who overpowered her perpetrator, both in his bedroom and the courtroom. And this chilling drama also taught the male sex a woman’s no means no.

It was 2018 which saw the best of the actress and her prowess and potential. In Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk, another courtroom thriller, the actress played a lawyer defending her family accused of terrorism and questioned for their religion. It bravely depicted how all Muslims are not terrorists. Just like Pink, Mulk became a relevant film with a pertinent theme and zealous performances. What made the film even more dramatic (in a good way) was the avoidance of any histrionics that are counterproductive of films of such nature and genre. There was no unnecessary monologuing, screechy melodrama or OTT moments for applause and catcalls. The subject was gripping and the treatment was restrained yet rousing.

In what is her most go-for-broke outing as an actor yet, she played Rumi in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, the filmmaker’s take on love triangles and the chaos and complications they cause. Rumi was a volcano waiting to explode, to say she was hot-headed and short-tempered would be an understatement. Perceive her as Kabir Singh, but much more untamed and unapologetic in her outbursts. She was in love with Vicky (Vicky Kaushal) and their romance was unabashedly aggressive, exactly the kind of passion you would expect Kashyap to exude out of his leads, and the madly-in-love couple is always on the brink of a break-up due to the contrasting personalities.

She has been on a roll ever since 2018. And in 2023, she could take her choices a step ahead in terms of uniqueness. She has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki coming up, Sudhir Mishra’s project lined-up, and a comedy drama with Pratik Gandhi titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahan. Will she steal the show in 2023?

Dunki is a comedy drama about the issues of illegal immigration with that vintage Raju Hirani touch. Woh Ladki Hai Kahan and Sudhir Mishra’s film also promise to be fresh and fascinating in their own ways. Time to see Tapsee explode again!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.