Winona Ryder recounts Mel Gibson making anti-semitic remark at her, asking if she was an 'oven-dodger'

Asian News International

Jun 24, 2020 10:01:01 IST

American actor Winona Ryder has accused actor, filmmaker Mel Gibson of making anti-semitic and anti-gay comments in an interview.

Mel Gibson (left) and Winona Ryder. Imags from Twitter

According to Variety, in an interview with The Sunday Times, the Stranger Things star was asked by a reporter if she had experienced anti-semitism in the industry and she responded with several examples.

The 48-year-old star explained, "I have... in interesting ways. There are times when people have said, 'Wait, you're Jewish? But you're so pretty!' There was a movie that I was up for a long time ago, it was a period piece, and the studio head, who was Jewish, said I looked 'too Jewish' to be in a blue-blooded family."

Ryder also recounted a disturbing run-in with Mel Gibson at a party in 1995.

She said, "We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends. And Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we're all talking and he said to my friend, who's gay, 'Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?' And then something came up about Jews, and he said, 'You're not an oven dodger, are you?'"

Ryder said that Gibson "tried" to apologise later on.

A spokesman for Gibson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Gibson had another notable anti-semitic outburst, when a police report revealed that he said "The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world!" during a July 2006 DUI arrest.

The Apocalypto director told Variety in 2016 that, "It was an unfortunate incident. I was loaded and angry and arrested. I was recorded illegally by an unscrupulous police officer who was never prosecuted for that crime. And then it was made public by him for profit, and by members of - we'll call it the press. So, not fair. I guess as who I am, I'm not allowed to have a nervous breakdown, ever."

Ryder said in the interview that he is "not religious, but I do identify. It's a hard thing for me to talk about because I had family who died in the camps, so I've always been fascinated with that time."

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 10:08:27 IST

