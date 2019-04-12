You are here:

Wine Country trailer: Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey revive old drama in Napa in upcoming Netflix comedy

FP Staff

Apr 12, 2019 13:37:49 IST

Netflix has released the trailer of Amy Poehler's feature directorial debut Wine Country, which stars several of her Saturday Night Live co-stars Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Emily Spivey, Paula Pell, and Tina Fey.

The story revolves around a group of longtime friends celebrating a milestone birthday. With Rebecca (Dratch) turning 50, Abby (Poehler) meticulously plans their weekend getaway. However, as wines bottles are opened and old drama is revived, the women begin introspecting their friendships.

A still from the trailer of Wine Country. Source: Twitter

The Wine Country cast also includes Maya Erskine, Jason Schwartzman and Cherry Jones.

While taking the control of directorial duties is new to Poehler, producing content for streaming platforms sure isn't. She is credited as one of the creators of Netflix's hit Russian Doll. She also executive produced Hulu's Difficult People and starred in the Wet Hot American Summer series on Netflix.

Wine Country heads to Netflix and select theatres on 10 May.

Watch the Wine Country trailer here.

