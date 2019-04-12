You are here:

Wine Country trailer: Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey revive old drama in Napa in upcoming Netflix comedy

Netflix has released the trailer of Amy Poehler's feature directorial debut Wine Country, which stars several of her Saturday Night Live co-stars Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Emily Spivey, Paula Pell, and Tina Fey.

Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, and Tina Fey star in Wine Country — a new movie about friendship, aging, and drinking. Lots and lots and lots of drinking. pic.twitter.com/EQ0weG224h — Netflix US (@netflix) April 11, 2019

The story revolves around a group of longtime friends celebrating a milestone birthday. With Rebecca (Dratch) turning 50, Abby (Poehler) meticulously plans their weekend getaway. However, as wines bottles are opened and old drama is revived, the women begin introspecting their friendships.

The Wine Country cast also includes Maya Erskine, Jason Schwartzman and Cherry Jones.

While taking the control of directorial duties is new to Poehler, producing content for streaming platforms sure isn't. She is credited as one of the creators of Netflix's hit Russian Doll. She also executive produced Hulu's Difficult People and starred in the Wet Hot American Summer series on Netflix.

Wine Country heads to Netflix and select theatres on 10 May.

Watch the Wine Country trailer here.

