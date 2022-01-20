Willem Dafoe to make Saturday Night Live hosting debut; Katy Perry joins as musical guest
Willem Dafoe will host the 29 January episode of the comedy series.
Hollywood star Willem Dafoe is set to make his debut as a host on late-night stand-up show Saturday Night Live (SNL). According to Variety, the 66-year-old actor will host the 29 January episode of the comedy series.
Dafoe will be joined by musical guest, singer Katy Perry, who is making her fourth appearance on the show.
Check out the announcement here
‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/7AR9ycmXIQ
— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 18, 2022
A four-time Oscar nominee, Dafoe is known for starring in movies such as Platoon, Shadow of the Vampire, The Lighthouse, The Florida Project and At Eternity’s Gate, John Wick and Aquaman.
The actor most recently reprised his role as Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also stars in filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley.
Dafoe will next be seen in Robert Egger’s The Northman, Western movie Dead for a Dollar and Yorgos Lanthimos-directed Poor Things.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
also read
Sara Ali Khan deconstructs her character Rinku from Atrangi Re: 'I could relate to her idealised version of love'
"Whether it’s our personal life or professional life, somewhere we all have an idealised version of what we would want or desire in life. Rinku is the same, so am I.
Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker test postive; Ajith Kumar's Valimai pushed due to spike in COVID cases
Mahesh Babu said he contracted the virus “despite taking all the necessary precautions”
What contributes to Diljit Dosanjh's pan-India appeal? Probably his ability to make fun of himself
Diljit’s standing doesn’t depend on his status in Bollywood. He is his own best judge and critic and doesn’t seek approval from anyone.