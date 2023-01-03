All good things come to an end and so could the Conjuring franchise. Creator James WAN’s recent interview to Collider hints so. Speaking about the fourth film, he revealed, “Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it’s the right thing, the right story that we’re telling.”

There have been multiple sequels and prequels of the series and let’s see how it all culminates in part four. And in case you missed, last year in May, a 286-year-old haunted farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie The Conjuring has been sold for $1.5 million. The house, built in 1736, is considered one of the most notoriously haunted houses in the United States and is located 40 minutes away from the city of Providence in Rhode Island.

Jacqueline Nunez who is a real-estate developer from Boston bought the house from its former owners and paranormal investigators Jenn Heinzen and Cory Heinzen. The Heizen couple bought the 3-bedroom house from Andrea Perron for $4,39,000 in 2019. They bought the property to follow up on some paranormal research.

History of the Conjuring movies

The first film in the trilogy, The Conjuring (2013), was based on the real-life case the Warrens undertook in 1971, in which they investigated a witch’s curse at a farmhouse in Harrisville, Rhode Island. It went onto become one of the most commercially viable supernatural films upon release, raking over $318 million worldwide. The second movie was released in 2016, and was also directed by James Wan, who helmed the first movie as well. Wilson and Farmiga played the Warrens in the film, yet again, inspired by the 1977 case about the referred to as the Enfield poltergeist. The film centred around the Hodgson family house which was haunted by poltergeists. The second part was also a box office success, becoming the second highest-grossing horror movie ever until It took over the mantle in 2017.

