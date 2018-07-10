Will Thamizh Padam 2, Kadaikutty Singam revive flagging fortunes of Tamil film market?

Kollywood is gearing up for a big battle this weekend, as two of the most highly-anticipated films are clashing. Shiva’s spoof comedy Thamizh Padam 2, directed by CS Amudhan is releasing on 12 July and a day later, Karthi’s Kadaikutty Singam directed by Pandiraj is also hitting the screens. The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) had so far been able to implement a rule which permitted only one biggie a week, but now it has been done away with.

TFPC had clearly laid out a law saying that a big film will be given a release date as per its censor certificate, on a first come first release policy. Kadaikutty Singam was officially cleared by the censors with a U certificate, but the Animal Welfare Board had raised an objection to the Rekla Race sequence (bullock cart race) in the film. The film finally it got cleared on 9 July . On the other hand, Thamizh Padam 2 was cleared after Kadaikutty Singam, with a U certificate and some muting. It got the censor certificate on 9 July, too.

How did Thamizh Padam 2 manage to generate a bigger buzz than Kadaikutty Singam which has a big star like Karthi in the lead role? The answer lies in the promotions of Thamizh Padam 2 as the ultimate spoof film on Kollywood and its star system, clichéd plot devices and commercialisation. Director CS Amudhan an ad man who ventured into direction with Thamizh Padam (2010), a parody on the Tamil film formula and its superheroes, worked big time at the box-office. Shiva, its lead actor, became known as 'Agila Ulaga Superstar' among fans.

The trailer of Thamizh Padam 2 also touched 1 million views in a day and created. The theatres in Tamil Nadu, starved of big hits, have also rolled out the red carpet for TP2, and are releasing the film a day before Kadaikutty Singam, so that the opening does not get divided. An early morning show is also being organised by Shiva fans in Chennai suburban theatres at 5 am. This early morning show privilege is normally given to only big superstars.

Meanwhile, Karthi’s Kadaikutty Singam is also being keenly awaited as it is a family film with a rural background and is directed Pandiraj, who is known for his family entertainers. The film is produced by Suriya, Karthi’s elder brother, under his 2D Entertainments banner. The trailer of the film clearly states that Karthi is a farmer and youngest in the family and his dad is Sathyaraj, who has two wives and five daughters. The farmer issues in rural Tamil Nadu have been addressed in the film. The Telugu dubbed version of the film titled Chinna Babu is also releasing simultaneously.

Karthi in an interview says: “I chose this role of a progressive farmer to inspire the younger generation to take up agriculture and find its roots. The story is laced with familial sentiments. No matter how well read or educated we become, family comes first. It is what the film is about, told in an entertaining manner.” It is also Karthi’s first film under his brother's banner.

The trade is hoping that both Thamizh Padam 2 and Kadaikutty Singam work big time at the box-office and revive the market.

