Three days after Raj Kundra was sent into police custody by police in an alleged connection to a porn films racket, his wife and actress Shilpa Shetty shared a cryptic post. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of a chapter that had James Thurber's quote which read, "Let us not look back in anger, nor forward in fear, but around in awareness."

"We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one," it read further.

"The place we need to be is right here, right now- not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is."

"I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," it added.

A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded businessman Raj Kundra in police custody till 23 July in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police. The police said they have seized Kundra's mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into. Apart from Kundra, the police also produced before the court another accused, Ryan Thorpe, who too was arrested in the case on Monday.

Kundra (45), booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, appears to be the key conspirator of the case, as per police.