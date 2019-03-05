Will Smith to play Serena, Venus Williams' father in biopic King Richard; casting receives mixed reactions

Will Smith is all set to play the father of iconic tennis players Serena and Venus Williams in the biopic King Richard. The film is based on a 2018 Black List runner-up script by Zach Baylin. The story will revolve around Richard Williams who — despite having no background in tennis —instructed his daughters, starting from when they were four years old on the tennis courts, and how he overcame hardship, skepticism, and controversy.

According to Deadline Hollywood, “when his daughters were around the age of four, Richard Williams drew up a 78-page plan for their professional tennis careers. He began giving them tennis lessons and the girls learned the game on cracked, weedy public courts in Compton, reportedly after their father brawled with young toughs who were not fans of the sport and would not make way.”

As of today, Serena has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, starting with the US Open in 1999. Venus has seven Grand Slam singles, starting with Wimbledon in 2000. The sisters have combined for 14 Grand Slam doubles championships.

The film doesn’t have a director’s name attached to it and it’s unclear when the film will go into production but it will be produced by Tim and Trevor White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner. Will Smith will also be producing the film along-side under his Overbrook Entertainment banner

Although, there are plenty who are excited to see Will take on such a misunderstood and powerful character, there is a section that questions the two-time Oscar nominated actor’s decision to play the role of a much darker skinned man.

This shouldn't happen. Will Smith is NOT dark enough to play this role. So, what we shouldn't do is erase the fact that Richard was received the way he was in tennis because he was a dark-skinned black man. Next caller. https://t.co/qKwP5eGxrH — Quenchi (@MrQuenchiAdams) March 4, 2019

A light skinned man is supposed to play a dark skinned man? What in the Zoe Saldana and Nina Simone is going on here?! https://t.co/yEvELMKvlW — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) March 4, 2019

Colorism matters..love will Smith but there are other black actors for this role https://t.co/qrV1QuBiJH — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 5, 2019

Do you think he was requested by the family? https://t.co/Csd5IlOuCs — g.aetane michelle (@GEEdotMichelle) March 5, 2019

What'd I say on MovieTalk last week? Will Smith needs to remind the world what a damn good actor he is! Lo and behold, today brings news he'll play the father of Venus & Serena Williams in KING RICHARD. Sounds like a great role for him to me! https://t.co/C7mxc0SIXS — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 4, 2019

