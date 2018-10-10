Will Sacred Games season 2 be cancelled by Netflix following harassment allegations against Varun Grover?

Following the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Sacred Games lead writer Varun Grover, Netflix may reportedly cancel the second season of the hit series.

A source told in.com, "In the light of the recent allegations against one of the writers of Sacred Games, Varun Grover, Netflix is considering some options on how to tackle the situation. They may drop the successful web series completely (which turned around Saif’s career once more) or drop the name of writer.” The streaming giant is reportedly evaluating several options on the path to take forward.

In a screenshot of a post, that has been doing the rounds on social media, an anonymous woman — who referred herself as Grover's junior in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) — said the incident happened in 2001 while they were working on a play for the annual festival.

The writer-lyricist said the screenshot was "untrue" and "misleading" and issued a detailed statement denying the woman's claims. Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, who have frequently collaborated with Grover, also supported him.

Sacred Games, based on author Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name, features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the first season of the series premiered on Netflix on 6 July. The thriller series had been renewed for a second season earlier in September.

For the second season, Kashyap was expected to direct the story of Siddiqui's Gaitonde with Motwane handing over the baton for the shooting of Sartaj Singh's plot to Masaan helmer Neeraj Ghaywan.

Sacred Games is the first of eight Indian series that Netflix has commissioned. Upon its debut, the show received positive reviews from critics, mainly for the performance of its lead actor.

Firstpost has contacted Netflix for an official statement. This report will be updated once we receive their response.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 17:36 PM