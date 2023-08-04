As fate would have it for actress Chhavi Mittal, the 42-year-old who defeated breast cancer previously, has now become the target for another inflammatory condition known as costochondritis. The Tumhari Disha famed TV star posted diagnosis details on her Instagram account. Calling it a probable cause of radiation or a side-effect of osteopenia, a condition with low BMD or a combination of several other factors, she elaborated further on her condition.

Costochondritis leads to inflammation of the upper ribs and cartilage. Although the cause of this condition is not well known, it could result from repetitive coughing or be a side effect of radiation treatment.

Check out the post:

Uploaded a few days ago, the post has over 2,000 likes.

Check out some of the comments on the post:

One user said, “You’re an inspiration and a motivator for me!” “Hi. All my ribs have inflammation. Still doing household work,” commented another user while sharing her experience.

Similarly, a user wrote, “You are a fighter, a healer and everything else. God’s favourite child endures it all and smiles through it. God bless you. Your positivity inspires many people.”

In a conversation with The Times of India, Chhavi Mittal said, “It is not a very serious condition, but it has no cure. It’s an injury to cartilage in the chest that makes breathing difficult. It happens for multiple reasons and lasts for weeks.” On learning about the condition, she said, “I am mentally strong and will overcome this too. I never fail to count my blessings and am grateful for everything I have in my life,” she shared.

Chhavi has updated her fans regularly about her health proceedings. In the same post where she revealed about the inflammatory condition costochondritis, she mentioned, “I have pain while breathing, or using my hand, or arm, or lying down, or sitting, or laughing or pretty much everything.”

Though she is not always positive about the issues, the actress rarely appears to be negative about them. On seeing light at the end of the tunnel, Chhavi added, “So, holding my chest in my hand, I headed to the gym (my happy place) coz you know what? We all get knocked down, but do we get up again? Well I do! For anyone who needs to hear this. I know you’re suffering in some way or another.. but you’re not alone! And THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

As per Healthline, people with costochondritis often experience chest pain in the upper and middle rib area on either side of the breastbone. This pain can gradually increase over time, or come on suddenly.