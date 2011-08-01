Pinto's next release will open at 450 screens across India, a first for any Hollywood film.

After X-Men: First Class, Fox Star Studios is ready with its next release, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, starring Freida Pinto and James Franco. This is a big one for Freida who has had lukewarm releases before this one, like Miral and You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger. Nothing seems to have matched the success of her first film, Slumdog Millionaire directed by Danny Boyle.

In the Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Freida and James act alongside photorealistic apes as opposed to costumed actors, a lead part played by Caesar, a chimpanzee who doesn’t really exist. No real animals have been used in the film.

The film opens 5 August in 450 single screens in India, a first, surpassing all the other Hollywood releases like Harry Potter and X-Men: First Class, which opened in 250 single screens. It is an aggressive push by Fox to ensure that Indian audiences across the board are able to watch the film and not just the multiplex goers. The filmmakers feel that the audience will feel a strong connect with the film given its universal appeal. It is the only big release this week worldwide.