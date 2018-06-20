Will Ferrell to write and star in comedy film based on Eurovision Song Contest for Netflix

Anchorman star Will Ferrell is set to direct and appear in a Netflix movie based on the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 50-year-old comedian will also co-write Eurovision with Andrew Steele, former head writer of Saturday Night Live, on which Ferrell starred for years. Deadline reports Ferrell was inspired by a visit to this year's Eurovision and is thought to have been a fan since being introduced to the contest by his wife of 18 years, Swedish actress Viveca Paulin.

The movie is being interpreted as an attempt by Netflix to appeal to its customers abroad. Other big name comics signed up for projects with the streaming service include Mike Myers, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Rob Schneider — all Saturday Night Live alums.

Eurovision, which began in Switzerland in 1956, remains a relatively obscure event in the United States, despite past high-profile winners including Celine Dion and ABBA.

No release date has yet been set for Eurovision, which would be Ferrell's second Netflix project after romantic comedy Ibiza, which he co-produced though he did not appear in it.

With inputs from AFP

