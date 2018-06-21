Will Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh reunite in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's father-son drama?

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is planning a light-hearted drama that centres around a father and son's relationship, reported Pinkvilla referring to an article by Mumbai Mirror.

According to the same report, Mehra has approached Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh for the roles. Kapoor and Singh have previously played onscreen father and son in Dil Dhadakne Do, which also starred Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Shefali Shah and Rahul Bose.

The report also adds that while both the actors are interested in being a part of Mehra's film, their schedule is not free until 2020.

Mehra's current venture is the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanne Khan directed by Atul Manjrekar. The teaser of the film will be attached to Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, which is set to release on 29 June.

Anil was last seen in Salman Khan's action thriller Race 3. Meanwhile, Ranveer is shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop drama Simmba in Hyderabad. Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan is starring opposite Singh in the remake of Telugu film Temper and is slated to release in cinemas on 28 December, 2018.

Singh will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt. The film revolves around the rap culture in the streets of Mumbai and also will release on 14 February, 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 19:14 PM