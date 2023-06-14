Mohanlal in Drishyam paved way for multiple versions across multiple languages, one of them being Ajay Devgn’s version in Hindi that came out in 2015. The original Drishyam 2 streamed directly on Amazon Prime whereas Devgn’s was a theatrical release. For part 3, Jeetu Joseph, the director and creator of the OG whodunnit, and Abhishek Pathak, have a plan in mind. He plans to release the two versions simultaneously.

A source told the portal Pinkvilla, “Abhishek Pathak and his team of writers have cracked a basic core plot for Drishyam 3, which Jeethu Joseph and his team loved. They have taken the idea from the team of Hindi Drishyam and are now working towards developing it into a screenplay for Drishyam 3.”

It added, “The idea is to have Drishyam 3 shot together and release them on the same date all across India. While Kerala will see the release in Malayalam with Mohanlal as Goerge Kutty, the rest of India will get to see the journey of Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Once the screenplay is locked, the Telugu Drishyam producers also might join the plan of simultaneous release all across on the same date.”

Devgn and Tabu continue their collaborations for over three decades now. They have starred together in films like Vijaypath, Thakshak, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Bholaa, Drishyam 2, and now they have Auron Mein Kahaan Dum Tha coming up.

Abhishek Pathak, the man who made Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, did the unthinkable. He made a staggering success out of a remake in 2022, arguably the most shattering year for Hindi cinema. Remakes like Jersey, Milli, Vikram Vedha, HIT: The First Case, came and collapsed, respectable reviews notwithstanding. Maybe it was then the massive following of the first Drishyam that dragged the nation inside the cinema halls.

