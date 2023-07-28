Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar popularised the characters of Majnu and Uday from the successful comedy franchise Welcome. The duo won’t return for part three and there’s a reason for it.

Monetary disagreements

A source close to the film told Pinkvilla portal- “It’s a case of monetary disagreements between the duo and the producer.”

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi step in

It also told the portal- “Of the 3 films under Firoz Nadiadwala’s banner, Welcome might be the first to take off as the script is ready a while back. The filmmaker is planning to bring a spin in the narrative of this comic caper by getting Sanjay Dutt and Arshad to play the notorious gangsters – Majnu and Uday. The duo have already shown their chemistry as Munna and Circuit and now it will be time to explore the dimension in a new franchise.”

The report also says Suniel Shetty is also joining the madness.

Warsi confirms part 3

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger than life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people.”

He added, “The whole scenario has changed in cinema. Now all the movies releasing in theatres are superhero films. They are huge, larger than life, it’s bizarre. I am seeing myself that way. To do a small bit in these big films, I don’t fancy that. For me, job satisfaction is most important. These are films which will pay me tonnes of money. The ones I have got offered, I didn’t fancy very much. The one I am doing is Welcome 3.”