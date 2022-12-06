'Why is she copying Priyanka Chopra?' Netizens troll Gauri Khan for her dress at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra turned a year wiser on Tuesday, which marked a star-studded affair in the tinsel town. A wave of celebrities marked their presence at the birthday bash of the celebrity designer. Putting their best fashion foot forward, celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal and Shilpa Shetty with sister Shamita Shetty were among others who graced celebrations. Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s better half and celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan was also amongst the pool of celebrities attending the birthday party of Manish Malhotra. While the diva brought along her regal aura in all black, little did she know that she will be accused of copying global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Appearing in a sexy plunging dress, Gauri is very close to Manish and looked no less than a diva in her all-black gown.

Gauri actively being part of the event in the tinsel town is no surprise. And therefore, the film producer, who has given multiple appearances on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, was seen posing for the paps as she reached the venue. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram account to drop a video of Gauri making an entrance at the birthday bash of Manish Malhotra. While sharing the video, the paparazzo wrote in the caption, “Gauri Khan arrives for Manish Malhotra’s birthday bash.”

In the now-viral video, Gauri, decked in all black can be seen getting out of her car, and being the sweetest that she is, the first lady of Bollywood waited at the entrance of the venue to pose for the paparazzi. Gauri looked stunning in an all-black cut-out ensemble, coming from the shelves of Australian designer Christopher Esber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Cut from a luxe rib, Gauri’s polar orbit outfit featured a handcrafted brass that strategically weaves through the centre front and creates a symmetric torso cutout and plunge neckline. Now, this very breathtaking dress was compared to Priyanka’s all-white ensemble, which itself came from the shelves of Christopher Esber. Priyanka donned a cutout crop top atop matching wide-leg pants when she was in India last month for her brand promotions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Now, witnessing Gauri users were quick to jump into the comments section to point out the similarity in both ensembles. While many lauded SRK’s wife for her chic look, several took to the comments section to spark a meme fest claiming that she is copying the actress. One user commented, “Priyanka Chopra ki copy.” Another wrote, “Lol Priyanka did this so she does.” A third user wrote, “Ye Priyanka Chopra jaisa dress kyu copy karke pehni hai.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.