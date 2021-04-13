Why Did You Kill Me?, The Innocent, Army of the Dead, 99 Songs: Trailers this week

While Why Did you Kill Me? premieres on Netflix on 14 April, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead releases on 21 May

This week was mostly populated by trailers of much-anticipated Netflix releases. From The Innocent to its thriller Why Did you Kill Me?

Here is the list of trailers released this week.



Why Did you Kill Me?

A Netflix documentary, Why Did you Kill Me? traces the vents that followed 24-year-old Crystal Theobald's 2006 murder. Theobald's mother, Belinda Lane, then teamed up with her niece to catch her killer. Lane along with her niece created several fake MySpace accounts to hunt the perpetrators down.

The show premieres on Netflix on 14 April.

The Innocent

This is Netflix's latest offering in a Spanish limited series. Based on Harlan Coben's 2005 novel of the same name, the series will premiere on 30 April on Netflix.

99 Songs

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs stars Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles. The movie also features Tenzin Dalha, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Rahul Ram, Aditya Deal and Ranjit Barot in supporting roles.

It marks AR Rahman's debut as a producer and a co-writer.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 16 April.

Army of the Dead

Be the first people in the world to watch the Army of the Dead trailer. You have 24 hours to sign up. https://t.co/F8gkX4XQWQ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 11, 2021

Audiences got an early sneak-peek into Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead when Netflix released an early trailer on social media. A zombie heist movie, Army of the Dead features Dave Bautista, Garret Dillahunt, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Raul Castillo, Tig Notaro, Theo Rossi and Ana de la Reguera.

The film will premiere on Netflix on 21 May.