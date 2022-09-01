Aparna Sen's staggering range of directorial creations, from 36 Chowringhee Lane in English in 1981 to Ghawrey Bairey Aaj in 2019 in Bengali, gets a new impetus with The Rapist, her first feature film in Hindi.

The Rapist, to be released shortly in India, is a very special film. It is Applause Entertainment’s first feature film and also Aparna Sen’s first Hindi film. It features Aparna’s daughter Konkona Sen Sharma as a rape victim, although I am not sure ‘victim’ is the word Naina Malik (Konkona) would like being used for her churning, as she fights the label of the victim for most of the film.

Naina Malik has a supportive husband (Arjun Rampal) to manoeuvre their troubled marriage through the brutal act of sexual violation. The sensitive subject has been touched upon in the past in a Hindi film, Manik Chatterjee’s 1976 film Ghar in which the raped woman’s marriage is split wide open by the trauma. The film is remembered to this day for its fabulous music by Rahul Dev Burman, and nothing else. Rekha spent most of the screen space looking with smouldering self-pity into wide open spaces with her makeup refusing to fade even though she played a deeply disturbed woman.

Konkona Sen Sharma in The Rapist is all there. She is so invested in her role that at times it feels like we are watching a woman being sucked into the vortex of an existential crisis from which no therapy can pull her out. She is deeply immersed in her character’s pain, and makes The Rapist the most significant film on the subject of rape in Indian cinema.

The Rapist is Aparna Sen’s sixteenth feature film. The Hindi language in The Rapist had to happen organically. Just as Aparna’s first film 36 Chowringhee Lane had to be in English because the protagonist was an anglo-Indian. The Rapist needed Hindi as the spoken language.

Earlier Aparna did a Hindi adaptation of Badal Sircar’s play in 2015 Sari Raat. But that was a short film. The Rapist is her first full-length Hindi feature film. Aparna doesn’t think language is an issue any more. However, she did have an excellent Hindi dialogue writer Hussain Haidry for The Rapist.

Aparna opted for authentic casting in The Rapist. Actual boys from the slums of Delhi played slum dwellers. To Aparna’s relief and delight they were all very good actors. They spoke a language that Aparna had no clue about. The cuss words were all theirs. Aparna let them embellish the dialogues with their colourful language.

The Rapist plunges into the divide between haves and have-nots, between rape and consensual sex, and between being a victim and a flagbearer. This is a film that is designed to change mind-sets. The only Indian film comparable with Aparna sen’s intense search into the anatomy of rape is Tapan Sinha’s Adalat O Ekti Meye (1982). In Tapan Sinha’s ahead-of-its-times study of rape and its aftermath the brilliant Tanuja was cast as Urmila a Bengali working-girl who is gang raped during a vacation at the seaside. No, she won’t hush it. She takes on the powerful goons in the court, as only Tanuja can.

Ah, there is another brutally honest tortuously graphic film, that looks at the most shocking rape episode in India. Many films have been attempted on the Nirbhaya rape case including Netflix’s brilliant Delhi Crime. But the one that I remember most vividly is Deepa Mehta’s Anatomy Of Violence in 2018, which attempted to humanize the rapists. It showed us most effectively why migrants and poor wage earners in large cities are so sex-starved.I don’t think audiences in India were ready to see the “other” side of the Nirbhaya case.

Deepa’s film was labeled “pro-rapists” by some.Did the gruesome, ghastly, inhuman events of December 16, 2012 change our perception of rape and rapists forever? Years later, we are still grappling with the sheer savagery of the crime that those “men” (for the want of a better definition) perpetrated on a girl who just wanted to get home after a movie.