Who was Paul Grant? Harry Potter star who passed away at 56

Actor Paul Grant was found collapsed outside King’s Cross station in London on Thursday afternoon. He was declared brain dead at that time on March 16 and was placed on life support. On Sunday, March 19 Paul Grant was taken off life support and declared dead. In a statement to The Sun, Paul Grant’s daughter Sophie Jayne Grant said, ‘I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him.’ Grant’s daughter also said that he always brought a smile to everyone’s face.

Maria Dwyer, Paul Grant’s girlfriend, said that the star was the love of her life and without Grant life is not going to be the same. She also added that he was the funniest man who completed her life.

The British star gained multiple recognitions throughout his career. His work in 1988’s Willow as well as the cult classic Labyrinth in 1986 are considered to be one of the best of all. He even played an ‘Ewok’ in Return of the Jedi (Star Wars) and a goblin in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s stone.

The late star, 4 ft 4, naturally blended with all of the characters he played and will always remain special to his fans. He has three children, one son and two daughters and lived with his partner. He had a problem of drug addiction too.

(With added inputs from agencies)

