Who was Dorian Kweller, son of American musician and a long-time touring partner of Ed Sheeran, Ben Kweller?
Dorian Kweller was expected to perform at SXSW in Austin in March.
American musician and a long-time touring partner of Ed Sheeran, Ben Kweller shared the news of his son Dorian’s demise with a heartbreaking note on Instagram on Tuesday.
Sharing a picture of his young son, Ben wrote, “There’s no way that I can be typing this but I am…. Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night. He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth. Please keep his spirit alive with your memories and the music he made: @reallyzev. Dorian Zev wrote and recorded songs every day. A true poet from the day he started speaking. Only a few of his recordings were released but he was on a path and excited about his journey. He had so many plans!!! His first gig was in two weeks, at SXSW. My last text with him was about the merch he wanted to make. My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him… I have no idea why things like this happen. We’re in complete shock and don’t know what the future holds. Lizzy, Judah, and I have no idea how to deal with this disaster. Thank you for your prayers and support and we apologize if we are slow to respond to messages.”
Just like his father Ben, Dorian was a musician and released several tracks under the name Zev. Several musicians such as Taylor Hanson, Michelle Branch and Pete Yorn sent condolences through their comments on the post. Ben is also a dad to his 12-year-old son Judah. The musician tied the knot in 2003 with his ladylove Lizzy.
