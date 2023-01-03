Anjali Singh was like any other 20-year-old — ambitious, energetic and lively. But her family didn’t know that they would enter the New Year without her by their side. The Delhi accident horror on New Year’s eve where Anjali was hit by a car and dragged for several kilometres has now made national headlines.

Anjali, who had five siblings, was very active on social media and would post her videos dancing, and lip-syncing songs on Instagram during her free time. She was a regular with Instagram reels. She loved dolling up and doing make-up and would often listen to Punjabi songs. Her Instagram account has now been blocked to ensure privacy.

She had already lost her father nearly a decade ago and her mother suffers from kidney issues. Her family situation had led her to take charge and become the sole breadwinner of the family. She would earn about Rs 10,000-15,000 a month and her small gigs were lost due to the pandemic.

Owing to financial issues, she had to drop out of school in Class 10 and worked at a salon. She would additionally, also usher at weddings and events, where she would earn Rs 500-1,000 for each gig. She had purchased a TVS Jupiter with her own income as a gift to herself. Her eldest sister Preeti shared that Anjali had brought in on instalments and that having her own vehicle would make her feel liberated and independent.

As her work would end late, she would come home alone on her two-wheeler that became the cause of her death.

Dragged for nearly 10 kilometres, Anjali’s body was left in a shocking condition. The skin of her back had scraped off, her clothes were torn and her leg was entangled in the rear tyre. On seeing her daughter in such a state, her mother Rekha, who used to work as a helper at a private school until three years ago, almost fainted. She also alleged that the accused had raped her. “I had a beautiful daughter. I can’t explain what I saw in the mortuary. How can those five men leave her like that? I still believe she was raped. I was told she was dragged for 10 kilometres, my poor child. She was not like my other daughters, who didn’t wish to work. She was a brave soul. I remember she used to say she wouldn’t get married till her brothers got jobs. She was my everything,” she said.

As per her family, Anjali also loved Anjali loved designing clothes and was known in the family as the life of every party. She had also planned to take up a beautician course once she had saved enough money.

The accused

The five accused men in their 20s have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal. They are currently in police custody and according to the police, were intoxicated at the time of the incident. Of the five, Manoj Mittal is affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.