Who Wants to be a Millionaire to return in 2019; 10 episode series will be hosted by Jeremy Clarkson

Popular quiz show Who Wants to be a Millionaire? is returning to the small screen with its new season in 2019.

Jeremy Clarkson, who has earlier presented the game show's 20th anniversary in 2018, will once again don the host's hat for a 10-episode series in early 2019, reports variety.com.

Excited about the show, Clarkson said: "I absolutely loved hosting the anniversary shows and cannot wait to spend a few precious hours away from James May and Richard Hammond, making the new ones."

Being produced by Sony Pictures Television, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? was originally hosted by Chris Tarrant and ran between 1998 and 2014.

Clarkson is most popular for his role as a former host of BBC's motoring series Top Gear. He also features on Amazon's The Grand Tour alongsideJames May and Richard Hammond.

During the show's 20th anniversary episodes, the British version of the quiz came up with a new helpline called 'ask the host'. But to most audiences' amusement, Clarkson often got answers wrong when the lifeline was used.

Matthew Worthy, joint managing director of Stellify Media (producers of the upcoming show) said: “Ask The Host is back. And a quick tip for future contestants: don’t use it on questions about fine art, haute cuisine or the scouting association.”

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018 16:18 PM