Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant uses two lifelines to answer where The Great Wall of China is

A contestant on the Turkish edition of Who wants to be a millionaire? the immensely popular game show whose Indian version is named Kaun Banega Crorepati, instantly became the subject of derision as soon as she was unable to answer where The Great Wall of China was located, a News18 report said.

As per Hurriyet Daily, the 26-year-old Economics graduate from Istanbul was given four options for the question from which she had to choose the correct one. China, India, South Korea and Japan were the provided options, but the participant had to opt for two lifelines to answer the question.

The clip from Kim Milyoner Olmak İster was widely circulated across all social media platforms, shows contestant Su Ayhan completely at a loss by the question. To help her gauge the right choice, she chose to first take the lifeline of 'audience poll'. The lack of consensus among the voters, with only 51% selecting China, propelled her to use her second lifeline, that of 'phone a friend'.

Although the situation was salvaged by her friend, Su Ayhan was eliminated in the next round, and was ridiculed for her lack of knowledge, along with was criticised the state of education in Turkey, a Quint report said.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 17:35 PM