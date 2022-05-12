Ladakh is Kriti Sanon's new workout venue

Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for her next film Ganapath in Ladakh. The actor could be busy with her shoots and all the traveling, but that is surely not an excuse to miss out on her workouts and her recent post is a proof.

In the video, Kriti Sanon with her team can be seen using rocks from the mountains as weights for squats. Later, they can be seen performing squat jumps in sync together. “Who needs a gym to work out,” the actor captioned the video.

Watching the video, we totally agree that one could definitely work out in nature’s lap and what can be a better way than using nature’s elements for all the hard work.

Have a look at it here:

Reacting to the video, a user appreciated her dedication to fitness while another wrote “Wowwwwww”. A user also agreed that she doesn’t necessarily need a gym.

Squats are an intense routine that focus on burning calories and help in losing weight. It also helps to strengthen the tendons, bones, and ligaments near the leg muscles. These are also beneficial in working out of the hip muscles, hamstrings and obliques. Squat jumps, on the other hand, improve strength, mobility, and balance of the body.

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, is best-known for starring in films like Dilwale,, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Bareilly Ki Barfi. She was also a part of Ashutosh Gowariker-directed period drama Panipat, Luka Chuppi, and Mimi. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti, co-starring Tiger Shroff.

Kriti Sanon's impressive line-up of films includes Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. She will also be a part of Bhedia, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She will also be a part of Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. This will be the duo’s second project together after Heropanti.

