The versatile actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is gearing up for the release of Taali, which is set to stream from 15 August on Jio Cinema. Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk Nishandar and directed by Ravi Jadhav, the show is based on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, who played an instrumental in giving the transgender community much-needed recognition in the society. While we are all excited to see Taali, here’s look at the inspirational journey of Sawant.

Who is Shreegauri Sawant?

Shreegauri was born as Ganesh Sawant in Pune’s Bhavanipeth Sarkari quarters as her father was a police officer. While talking to YourStory, she revealed that her mother considered aborting her due to a gap of 10-year pregnancies. “But the doctor told her that this baby was now so evolved and strong that one couldn’t destroy her even if she were slammed against a wall. It was into such yes-and-no back-and-forth circumstances that I was born, so I also turned out with an equally confused gender identity,” said Shreegauri.

Shreegauri Sawant’s role in the Supreme Court’s verdict in 2014

In 2013, Sawant was one of the petitioners of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), in which the Supreme Court recognized transgender as the third gender with a final verdict in 2014.

Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust

In 2000, Shreegauri founded the NGO Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust, which offers counselling to transgenders and spreads awareness about safe sex.

Fight for the adoption of rights of transgender people

At the age of 16, Sawant started visiting The Humsafar Trust, which is the oldest LGBTQ organisation in India. After gaining the confidence to accept herself of who she is, Shreegauri adopted and raised a little girl named Gayatri.