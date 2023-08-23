In the West, prominent music personalities are looked after by their managers, who are often credited for the singers’ successes or failures. In recent times, Scooter Braun, who has managed to some of the biggest names in the music industry, has been grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons as many singers and musicians are abandoning him.

Who is Scooter Braun?

Braun is one of the most successful music managers across the globe, whose clientele list includes biggies like David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max, Carly Rae Jepsen, Quavo and many others. However, his big break came in 2008, when he spotted 12-year-old Justin Bieber and saw his potential as a star after going through his music videos on YouTube. Apart from being one of the biggest pillars of Bieber’s success, Braun held his hand in singer’s toughest phases including arrests for vandalism, dangerous driving and assault.

Initial phase of Braun

Braun started his career in teenage promoting parties and events in Atlanta, before being signed to the reputed Def Jam Records.

Controversy for his feud with Taylor Swift

The owner of SB Records grabbed the headlines for his public tiff with singer Taylor Swift over the ownership of the masters of her first six albums. The feud between both was from 2019 to 2021. She called Scooter an “incessant, manipulative bully.”

Music personalities, who abandoned Braun

Colombian star J Balvin abandoned the music mogul in May and is now managed by Roc Nation. And now lately prominent figures like Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande (The duo has worked together for 10 years, ever since the Grammy award-winner released her first album Yours Truly in 2013). A source told People magazine, “They are friendly but she’s outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction. Yes, there are negotiations happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It’s time for something new.”