Neha Joshi is basking in the success of the recent blockbuster Drishyam 2. She played Jenny Thomas, an undercover police officer who pretends to be an abused housewife and is Ajay Devgn’s neighbor. The actress and her husband in the film try their darnedest to outwit Vijay Salgaonkar and his family, not realizing he’s always been a step ahead of everyone since the story of his life began.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, when asked about how the film happened, she said, “It was a very routine call. My first reaction was, ‘Who will be directing it?’ The person who called me got a little surprised. There was an emotional thing attached to the film since the first one was directed by Nishikant Kamat and sadly, he’s no more. Three four rounds of auditions happened and the the meeting with the director happened where he explained me everything. It took four to five months to finalize the casting.“

Who is Neha Joshi?

The actress has been a part of the theatre industry for quite some time. “The casting director saw my play with Makarand Deshpande. Basically I’m a theatre person, I’m a theatre graduate,” says Joshi. She has also dabbled with television and was in Jaipur for the shooting of her show Doosri Maa while this interaction happened. She said, upon being asked about the mediums of television and cinema, “You have to put all your Riaz into television as an actor as your character can change 180 degree also. You have to be very spontaneous, you have to be in that moment. And also, you have to perform everyday, it’s very hectic and exhausting, and also very taxing.”

Joshi is also a known name in the Marathi film industry. She acted in the hit comedy Poshter Boyz that was remade in Hindi in 2017. When asked about the reasons why remakes have failed repeatedly but Drishyam 2 hit the bulls eye, she said, “Even if we do a remake of a foreign film, it has to be Indianized. They have done very small changes since I’ve seen the Malayalam one. Your target audience should be respected when you’re doing a remake. And I think that’s the beauty of Drishyam 2.”

