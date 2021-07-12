Madhav Moghe, who also starred in Partner, Ghatak and Damini, passed away at his home in Mumbai on Sunday.

Actor and mimicry artist Madhav Moghe, best known for featuring in films like Salman Khan-Govinda comedy Partner and Meenakshi Seshadri's Damini, passed away on Sunday in Mumbai after suffering from lung cancer. He was 68.

The actor, who was not keeping well since past one month, was admitted to Bombay Hospital last week where he was diagnosed with lung cancer, his daughter Prachi Moghe said

Moghe was brought back home on Saturday.

"He passed away today early morning at his residence. He wasn't keeping well for the last one month. His health kept deteriorating so he was admitted to Bombay Hospital. Last week, he was diagnosed with last stage lung cancer," Prachi told PTI.

A look at Moghe's career

Moghe was known for his mimicry, especially that of late star Sanjeev Kumar. His spoof of Kumar's iconic character Thakur from Sholay was widely popular.

He was a regular on the Sachin Pilgaonkar-hosted 1990s show Ek Do Teen, which featured parodies of Bollywood films Saudagar, Chupke Chupke and Gupt among others.

Here is a clip from Ek Do Teen



The actor's earliest film appearances were in Rajkumar Santoshi's Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996). He also featured in the 2005 comedy-romance Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, 2008 films Sasu Numbari Jawai Dus Numbri (Marathi) and Maan Gaye Mughall-E-Azam.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)