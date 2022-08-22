Nayyara Noor had the voice of a nightingale that could sooth and charm people and transcend boundaries and borders.

The ‘Bulbul-E-Pakistan’ Nayyara Noor passed away on August 20 after a brief illness. She had the voice of a nightingale that could sooth and charm people and transcend boundaries and borders. The world today is a little less melodic and melancholic. But who was she? how was she discovered?

The Inspiration

She belonged to a merchant class and her father was a member of the All-India Muslim League. He hosted the founding father of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his trip to Assam. Noor was said to have been inspired by Kamla and Kanan Devi’s bhajans, and Begum Akhtar’s thumris and ghazals.

The Discovery

With no formal training in singing, how was she discovered? It’s said she was discovered by Professor Asrar Ahmed at the Islamia College in Lahore while she was informally singing for her teachers and friends at an annual dinner function. The year was 1968. She was later offered to sing for university’s radio programs.

The Debut

Nayyara’s debut happened in the year 1971 with the Pakistani serials and began singing for films with titles like Gharana (1973) and Tansen. Later in her career, she got the opportunity to perform with doyens like Mehdi Hassan and Ahmed Rushdi.

The Recognition

She won the Pride of Performance award in 2006 by the President of Pakistan. She was honoured with the the title Bulbul-E-Pakistan in the same year.

She was also bestowed with the Nigar Award for her debut Gharana in 1973.

In a versatile career spanning four decades, Noor sang many memorable songs like Woh Jo Hum Mein Tum Mein Qarar Tha, Kabhi Hum Bhi Khoobssorat Thay, and Watan Ki Mitti Gawah Rehna.

In the year 2012, she bid adieu to the world of singing. And now, as she has departed to the skies, she has left behind her music and memories, as sweet as her voice.

