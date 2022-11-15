Ayesha Omar, a very popular Pakistani actor, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. Ever since a picture of the actress with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has gone viral on social media, netizens are blaming her for the rift between Malik and wife Sania Mirza. The rumours about their divorce are spreading like wild fire for the last few days.

Who is Ayesha Omar?

The Difficult Childhood

Ayesha, born in Lahore, lost her father only when she was one. She and her brother were raised by their mother under difficult circumstances. She has described her childhood as tough and independent.

The Flourishing Career

She started her career as a model and did a lot of commercials for brands like Kurkure, Harpic, and Zong. She hosted her first television show at the tender age of eight that was called Meray Bachpan Kay Din on PTV. In 2018, she attended the New York Fashion Week as Pakistan’s representative.

The Acting Debut

She made her debut as an actor with the show College Jeans, but the claim to fame was Bulbulay, which went on to become of the most watched and successful shows in the country. Ever since then, Ayesha has been a household name. The show’s second season airs on ARY Digital.

The Sexual Harassment Incident

In a 2020 interview with Ahsan Khan on his show Bol Nights with Ahsan Khan, Omar revealed that she has also been a victim of sexual harassment, stating: ”I have been through harassment in my career and life, so I understand how it feels. I don’t have the courage to talk about it yet, maybe someday I will. But I can totally relate with everyone who has been through it.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.