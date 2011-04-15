Who is Aamir Khan’s Dhoom girl?
Aamir Khan’s signed up for Dhoom franchise’s third installment titled, what else, but Dhoom 3! Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra continue playing diligent cop, Jai Dixit, and the endearing clown, Ali, respectively.
But so far, the girls in the racy, action enterprise are a mystery, with every A-list actress clamouring to seduce Aamir in slinky, sexy nothings.
The usual suspects are Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, but there’s no official word from the Yash Raj office as yet. Working with Aamir in Dhoom 3 will catapult the chosen actress into another league altogether and she knows that!
