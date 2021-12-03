The couple had made their relationship official in May when Daddario took to Instagram to post a picture where she was kissing Form. Since then, the couple have kept sharing photos of their romance and travels on social media.

American actor Alexandra Daddario is engaged to film producer, Andrew Form. A representative of The White Lotus actor confirmed the news, as per Daily Mail. Daddario also posted a picture of the newly-engaged couple and said that she "couldn't be luckier".

On 1 December, The White Lotus star was spotted in Los Angeles, wearing a diamond ring while she stepped out to take care of errands. The 35-year-old actress was seen chatting on the phone while she was outside and her diamond ring was quite noticeable throughout her errands. Daddario has also shared pictures of a photoshoot on her Instagram account this Thursday, where she can be seen sporting the diamond ring on her left hand.

The stylish photoshoot shows the actress in a sheer black dress with sparkling studs. However, it is not clear whether it is an engagement ring or just another jewellery worn for the photoshoot. The post however, does not have a caption.

The couple had made their relationship official in May when Daddario took to Instagram to post a picture where she was kissing Form. Since then, the couple have kept sharing photos of their romance and travels on social media.

The celebrity couple made their first public appearance in Pacific Palisades, California, at the premiere of the American satirical comedy-drama, The White Lotus, which features Daddario in the role of a satirical journalist.

The 35-year-old actress has also gained recognition for her role as Summer Quin in Baywatch.

While the Baywatch star has earlier been unlucky in several relationships, 52-year-old Form, who has produced several famous movies like The Purge, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and A Quiet Place, was previously married to actress, Jordana Brewster.

The couple met in 2006 on the sets of the film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. Brewster filed for divorce in 2020. The couple have two sons together, eight-year-old Julian and five year old, Rowan.