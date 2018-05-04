White, Aneek Chaudhari’s Bengali silent film about rape survivors, to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Aneek Chaudhari’s new silent film White will be screened at Festival de Cannes in the Marché du Film category.

The renowned filmmaker and film theorist has previously showcased his work at various international film festivals including Los Angeles Film Festival, Warsaw Film Festival, Netherlands Lumiere Theatres, El Kisa (Turkey) and Hamilton Film Festival.

Aneek's previous film, The Wife's Letter premiered at the 2017 edition of Cannes and was recently released on Amazon Prime.

White is a Bengali film which follows the stories of three rape survivors — a factory worker, a single mother and a wife — as they look to fight back after their traumatic experiences.

“Rape is a serious issue that many modern day directors portray in a form that victimises a person; White is a film that in turn talks about the consequences of rape and how a victim confronts her position after rape and attempts to live a better life,” Aneek said in a statement.

"White speaks of a ray of optimism that always appears in darkness. And women being the ones always bearing the brunt of many things in this society, have grown this instinct of surviving and fighting the most dreadful situations. Rape is certainly one of them," he added.

It is produced by the Gurgaon-headquartered La Artiste Productions.

