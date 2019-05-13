You are here:

Whiskey Cavalier: ABC cancels season 2 of Scott Foley, Lauran Cohen, Vir Das' show

Press Trust of India

May 13, 2019 14:53:09 IST

Spy drama series Whiskey Cavalier will not be renewed for a second season by ABC network.

The series will be shopped to other platforms by the Warner Bros Television. The show features Scott Foley and Lauran Cohen as the main leads.

The show also starred Indian actor Vir Das, Ana Ortiz and Tyler James Williams.

The network took the decision to drop the show as it was witnessing a decline in ratings as reported by the Deadline.

Whiskey Cavalier has been created and written by David Hemingson. He also serves as executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold and pilot director Peter Atencio.

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 14:58:42 IST

