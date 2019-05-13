Whiskey Cavalier: ABC cancels season 2 of Scott Foley, Lauran Cohen, Vir Das' show
Spy drama series Whiskey Cavalier will not be renewed for a second season by ABC network.
The series will be shopped to other platforms by the Warner Bros Television. The show features Scott Foley and Lauran Cohen as the main leads.
