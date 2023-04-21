Tabu has been a prominent figure in the film industry for over three decades now and has faced her share of rejections. Despite being recognised as one of the most versatile actors in the industry, Tabu was replaced in Aamir Khan’s 1999 film Mann. The role eventually went to Manisha Koirala. This happened to her after working in critically acclaimed films such as Astitva, Virasat, and Maachis. In a 2001 interview with Filmfare, Tabu was asked why she missed out on the opportunity to work with Aamir in Mann. The actress claimed that she had done a photo-shoot with him for the movie, but was not informed of what had happened post that.

The actress said, “See I would have loved to do a film with Aamir. We even did a photo-shoot together for Mann. I’m clueless about what happened after that, I don’t know what goes on behind the scenes.”

Tabu expressed that she has often been on the receiving end of manipulations in the film industry and acknowledged that it is a part of the game, something that happens to every heroine. Apart from Mann, Tabu was also reportedly supposed to work with Govinda in Kunwara, but eventually, the role went to Urmila Matondkar. Tabu did not elaborate much on the Govinda film, but she mentioned that she has experienced enough disappointment and humiliation in her career.

Tabu mentioned that it would have been enjoyable to work with Govinda in Kunwara, and she has faced her fair share of disappointment and humiliation in her career. However, she does not hold any grudge, as they do not lead to any positive outcome. It is worth noting that Tabu and Aamir Khan have only worked together in Fanaa, where Tabu had a brief cameo. She has not been cast opposite Govinda in any other film after Kunwara.

Tabu was recently seen in Bholaa, which stars Ajay Devgn. The film narrates that after being released from prison with the intention of reuniting with his daughter, Bholaa’s plans are foiled by a meticulously framed drug bust.

Tabu’s future projects include Khufiya, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and The Crew, helmed by Rajesh Krishnan.

