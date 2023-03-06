One of the fittest actresses in the industry, Sushmita Sen is known for being completely devoted and focused on her fitness routine. From aerial yoga to strength training, the actress regularly indulges in working out, keeping it all real and inspiring. Despite following a healthy routine and working out, the actress left her fans concerned after she confirmed about suffering from a heart attack a few days back. Through a social media post, Sushmita Sen revealed that she had to undergo heart surgery following which she also revealed that it was a “massive” one and she had a 95% blockage in one of her main arteries.

Notably, this is not the first time when the actress had faced such a serious health crisis. Back in 2014, Sushmita Sen was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that she claimed of being “pretty traumatising.”

When Sushmita Sen opened up on struggling with Addison’s disease

Sharing her struggle with fans, the actress through her YouTube channel noted how the condition left her filled with “immense frustration and aggression” for around 4 years. Stating that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, Sen said, “It left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me. A fatigued body filled with immense frustration and aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years.”

She also shared that having steroids substitute cortisol and facing its innumerable side effects took a toll on her health which eventually prompted her to find a way of strengthening her mind and body. Furthermore, the actress shared how she resorted to medication and Nanchaku (Japanese martial art) to heal her mind.

The actress also shared a video of her performing various steps with Nunchaku.

Sushmita Sen heart attack

Recently, the Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actress took to her Instagram and shared a shocking news with her fans stating that she suffered a heart attack a few days back due to which she also underwent angioplasty.

Later, in a live session with fans, Sen while speaking about her health condition also shared that it was a “massive heart attack” with 95% blockage in one of her main arteries.

