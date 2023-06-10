Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma graced the show ‘Yaaron Ki Baraat‘ back in 2016, a few months before the release of their film Jab Harry Met Sejal. In a fun segment, hosts Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh asked both Sharma and Khan about their biggest competition in the industry to which the actress replied- “Everyone, I won’t leave anyone.” When the same question was posed to Khan, he quipped, “Don’t ask this question, log TV mein ghus ke maarenge.”

Last month, at the launch of Gauri Khan‘s new coffee table book My Life in Design, SRK shared how buying Mannat was beyond their means. “Being from Delhi, one was used to living in bungalows. One did not realise that Mumbai has its own system, where apartments are even more expensive… We are not used to it, not because I was very well off, but because in Delhi, everybody seemed to have a bungalow,” said the Pathaan star.

He added, “We didn’t have too much money, and as soon as we mustered up some money, we said we want to buy this bungalow. And it was way beyond our means. We managed to buy it, which was one thing, and then we had to rebuild it, because it was quite dilapidated. And then we didn’t have money to furnish it. Of course, we called a designer. The lunch that he served us telling us how he’ll design the house was way more than the salary I used to earn in a month.”