Salman Khan’s fame needs no introduction. He is hailed as one of India’s most popular actors. With a fan following of 45.2 million on Twitter and 64.4 million on Instagram, the actor is widely loved by the masses for his charm, personality, and remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. While we assume there would be hardly anyone who doesn’t recognise him, the actor had to introduce himself to a Hollywood actor during an event in 2022.

Salman Khan Introduces Himself To John Travolta

Salman Khan and Hollywood star John Travolta met at an awards show in Riyadh in 2022. A video from the event went viral on social media platforms. The video displayed Salman, who sat beside John, introducing himself to the Hollywood actor. The Bollywood superstar first shook hands with John and praised him for his work. He could be heard saying, “I work in the Indian film industry, my name is Salman Khan.”

Later, the duo also posed for a picture as they smiled while sitting on adjacent chairs. Both were dressed in black suits to attend the event. As per reports, Salman was presented the Personality of the Year award whereas John was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony was organised by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

John Travolta – The American actor

For those unversed, John Travolta is an American actor who made his acting debut in the 1970s with the sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter. He starred in the films like Carrie (1976), Saturday Night Fever (1977), Grease (1978), and Urban Cowboy (1980). He was also seen alongside veteran actor Al Pacino and Viggo Mortensen in filmmaker-playwright David Mamet’s Assassination.

Salman Khan’s Work Front

On the other hand, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film was a disaster at the box office even though it managed to earn around 175 crores. Next, the actor is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3. The film is a part of YRF’s ambitious spy universe in which Salman will be reprising his role as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will return as Zoya. Speculations are also rife that Emraan Hashmi could be seen playing an antagonist in the film.