When Randeep Hooda said the 'break-up was the best thing that happened to' him after parting ways with Sushmita Sen
Randeep Hooda and Sushmita Sen dated each other for three years between 2006-09
The versatile and unconventional actor of the entertainment industry, Randeep Hooda, who is known for his performances in films like Sarbjit, Laal Rang and others, once opened about his break-up with former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen and said it was the best thing happened to him.
The Sultan star said, “I was not in a relationship with ‘Miss Universe and did not feel a sense of conquest in any way. I missed only one theatre rehearsal in my life as Sushmita wanted me to not go and that is the worst thing I did in terms of my value system. I was exposed to fame although I was on the sidelines as I was not a star. The break-up was the best thing that happened to me and I realised that I gave it too much time in my life. It freed my energy to do things for myself.”
India’s Most Influential Revolutionary. The Man most feared by the British. Find out #WhoKilledHisStory
@RandeepHooda in and as #SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023
#SavarkarTeaser out now
#AnkitaLokhande @amit_sial @anandpandit63 @apmpictures@RandeepHoodaF… pic.twitter.com/a0ppieHdbV
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 28, 2023
For the unversed, Randeep and Sushmita were together between 2006-09 and their relationship was one of the hottest topics at that time.
On the professional front, Randeep is busy with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Apart from directing the period drama, the actor is also playing the titular role in it. The actor lost 26 kgs to essay the character of the freedom fighter on the silver screen. Co-produced by Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Randeep Hooda and Yogesh Rahar, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also features Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in prominent roles. The makers are targeting September month for the release.
On the other hand, Sushmita Sen is basking in the success of Taali, which is directed by Ravi Jadhav.
