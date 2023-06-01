The Desi Girl of the entertainment industry and global icon Priyanka Chopra has shown her strong and solid side by sharing her opinion and past experiences in front of the world.

While she recently opened up on how she was cornered in Bollywood, in 2015, she protested boycott calls against her film Bajirao Mastani and Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale, which clashed at the box office

I can’t help staying silent on this anymore.. It’s too sad to see how films and actors become political (cont) https://t.co/GdD78aTofD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 17, 2015

While Dilwale was targeted with the reference to religious intolerance, Bajirao Mastani was slammed by religious outfits for insulting the Hindu religion and distorting history.

Reacting to this scenario, she tweeted, “I can’t help staying silent on this anymore.. It’s too sad to see how films and actors become political.” She continued, “I can’t help staying silent on this anymore.. It’s too sad to see how films and actors become political pawns! Bans based on baseless propaganda.. Holding films ransom just before they release so that publicity can be garnered for certain agendas by forcing a producer to their knees.. How does no one speak up for what is right? How is this fair? People think films r just fun and games to make?! They r made with blood sweat and tears for entertainment!! Pls stand by the filmmakers who put in their life’s money and hard work to make people laugh and smile. Don’t let them be blackmailed and threatened by holding their films ransom just before release.”

She added, “Speak up before if there is an issue!! Everyone has a right to an opinion. The timing right before release just seems very suspect!! I know I may get into trouble for saying all this but I can’t be a silent witness to character defamation based on opinions anymore.. That is not what, the India I grew up, taught me.”

On the professional front, PeeCee is making her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and also features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles.

