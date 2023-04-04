Besides being a successful actress, Parineeti Chopra has also gained praise for her singing talent. However, if not for the entertainment industry, the actress might have been excelling in the field of business and finance as an investment banker. Parineeti who always had an interest in commerce subjects like Business and Economics was also among the All-India toppers in her class 12 board examinations. Yes, this is true and has been confirmed by the actress herself. During a question-answer session on Instagram, a fan asked Parineeti about her class 12 percentage to which she admitted to being among the toppers in India in the subject of Economics.

Without sharing any mark sheet or details about her overall scores, the actress wrote, “I was amongst the toppers in India in Economics – 97%.” This was enough for her fans to get impressed and surprised by her academic performance, as she is clearly among the few scholars in the film industry. Also, Parineeti didn’t stop there and went on to pursue not one but three honours degrees in Finance, Business, and Economics.

She did her further education abroad at the Manchester Business School in England. Besides an outstanding academic journey, Parineeti is also trained in classical music and had won several singing competitions during her school and college days.

Parineeti Chopra wedding rumours

Coming back to the present time, the Bollywood actress is currently creating a buzz for rumours of her marriage with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. If reports are to be believed, the two are longtime friends and have studied together in the UK.

Recently, Parineeti was spotted hanging out with the AAP MP on multiple occasions, thus fuelling their wedding rumours. While both of them are yet to make official announcements, some of their acquaintances including the actress’ Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu have already congratulated them, thus leaving fans and media pretty convinced of the same.

On the work front, Parineeti who was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, has films like Chamkila and Capsule Gillin the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.