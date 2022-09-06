When Katrina Kaif opened up on Akshay Kumar being linked to his co-stars

However, this wasn’t the first time when Katrina unleashed her sense of humour. Earlier in 2007, when Katrina graced the celebrity talk show, she joked about not being ‘linked’ with anyone romantically.

Filmmaker Karan Johar added fuel to the fire of expectations after he unveiled the trailer of the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 and revealed that this time Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be gracing the couch. The trio brought in the “unabashed laughter”.

The actress further laughed about being a ‘perfect model’ of ‘pristine behaviour’ because of which she hadn’t been paired with anyone. When the show host asked her to be more careful before making such statements, the actress insisted and named her movies with Akshay Kumar.

Katrina in 2007 said, “But it’s true. I’ve done four films with Akshay Kumar, and he has been linked with everyone he has ever worked with – poor thing. He is such an innocent guy. I’ve never been linked – or rather what I would like to think, it’s just perfect model behaviour on set.”

Listening to this the filmmaker laughed and quoted former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, who earlier stated that anyone would be scared of being paired with Katrina, as the Phone Bhoot actress was romantically linked with Salman Khan at that time. Katrina responded to this by saying that “maybe” she is “undesirable”.

When the filmmaker asked the actress about the rising speculations about her signing movies with bigger stars owing to their stardom and not hers, she said that while laying at night she fantasises about “shooting them all one by one”.

She added that eventually, they are “all here for the box office”, and this has to speak for itself. Katrina said that when films work, nobody can come to her to say that they haven’t. She said, “Films with Akshay have worked more, like Namaste London.” And added that she was “terrified” when she saw the film for the first time.

When Vipul Amrutlal Shah asked her opinion, Katrina didn’t call him back and isolated herself. After the assistant called her saying that he was upset as she didn’t call him, Katrina apologised and revealed, “I saw too much of me in the film, and you start believing what people say.” And because she wasn’t used to seeing herself so much, the actress imagined the worst-case scenarios.

Believing that people can’t see her in a movie and won’t watch the film, Katrina thought that she will start packing her bags and start looking for a new career. However, the actress was shocked to find out that the movie did well and was receiving praise from the industry.

