When John Abraham called Karan Johar 'clannish' for asking about Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman Khan
Karan Johar and his contribution toward propagating nepotism in Bollywood continues to remain a topic of debate with actress Kangana Ranaut’s snide remark about him as she called him the “flag-bearer of nepotism” on celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan. While Kangana’s jibe at Karan Johar has raged the debate further, not many know that she was not the only one to call out the filmmaker over the same. Prior to Kangana’s arrival on the talk show, actor John Abraham had accused Karan of being “clannish” towards the ‘Khans’ It was during one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan season 3 when John came in as a guest to grace the couch.
A video going viral on social media shows a clip from an old KWK episode. It began with Karan Johar asking John – “Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh – according to you (who is) the Khan of all seasons?” In response to this, the actor accused the film director of being “clannish” further adding that why can’t it be the Kumars or Devgns?
Taking the response lightly, Karan thanked him for being the flag-bearer of the fraternity and said, “You are just causing confusion there; you are just being a brat.”
Watch:
John Abraham called KJo, clannish! So, John said it much before Kangana did to KJo. (I am really finding John quiet piquant in this interview) Season 3 Episode 18 😊
Social media users also reacted to the video in the comment section. A user wrote, “Kjo seems whipped for John! He took it humourously when John called him clannish rather than being offended. Need to watch this episode . John gave fab answers!”, while another user wrote, “Such honest answers from John! Loved it.”
“John did it before Kangana,” a third user commented.
Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar’s nepotism row
It all began when Kangana Ranaut appeared on Koffee With Karan back in 2017 and took a dig at the filmmaker over favouring star kids. Calling him the “flag-bearer of nepotism”, the actress went on to accuse him of being “snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders” and of running a “movie mafia” in the industry.
Following this, Karan also hit back at the Queen actress at an event and said, “I had to listen to her because she was my guest. She is entitled to her own views. I just want to express to her that I’m delighted she understands what it all means when she uses the phrase “Flag Bearer of Nepotism.” She might not have fully grasped the meaning of the phrase, in my opinion.
Since then, the two have directly and indirectly spoken about each other on various shows and events.
