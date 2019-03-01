When India brought Pakistan to its knees in the 1971 war! #RAWReality

There is a sense of pride in the air as India attacked the terrorist launchpads in Pakistan on 26th February 2019. As we take a step ahead in our fight against terrorism, let’s go back in time to the 1971 War when India brought Pakistan to its knees!

1. When Pakistan’s pre-emptive strikes couldn’t slow India down

Pakistan wanted to startle India with its pre-emptive strikes, but India was alert! India took advantage of the Pakistani pilots’ complacency and put Pakistan on the back foot.

2. Indian Air Force bombed Murid - Pakistani most crucial airfield

The Indian Air Force flew hunter jets 120 Kms into Pakistan’s Murid Airbase & destroyed the parked planes even before they could take off. This brought the entire Pakistan Air Force to a standstill & obstructed them from any counter-offensive.

3. When Pakistan’s Karachi harbour was devastated

In 1971, the Indian Navy struck down the whole of Karachi harbour setting it on fire disabling the Pakistani Naval ships from participating in the war.

4. PNS Ghazi & it’s mysterious sinking:

In order to counter the attack from the Indian Navy, Pakistan sent its submarine PNS Ghazi which sank en-route under mysterious circumstances off the Vishakhapatnam’s coast. Rumoured to have been a tip-off from the Indian Intelligence in Pakistan.

5. When Pakistan with 93,000 troops surrendered to the Indian Army!

On December 16th, 1971, Lieutenant-General A A K Niazi signed the Instrument of Surrender to Indian Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, Joint Commander of the Bangladesh-India Allied Forces, which lead to the birth of Bangladesh. The Indian Army and RAW fought valiantly to end the atrocities in East Pakistan.

India’s 1971 war game startled the world, making India one of the most strategic & powerful nations. Here’s to all those who stood on the front-line & chose their motherland over their mother.

