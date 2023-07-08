Post the release of Om Raut’s severely scathed ‘Adipurush‘, social media slammed the whole team for its incorrect portrayal of the Ramayana. A few days after the release of the opus, exhibitor Manoj Desai slammed the makers and said, “This is definitely not Ramayana. I am under obligation to run this film in my theatre. I am very upset. All the seats are going empty, which seat are you reserving for Hanuman in theatres, answer me?”

He added, “Itni bakwas religious film kabhi banana nahi. Kabhi kisike dil se khelna nahi. Yaha tak humare Muslim biradaro ne interview diye hai ke hume ye dekhkar dukh ho raha hai ke Hindu log apni Ramayana thik se bana nahi paayae.”

The dialogue writer and lyricist of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir Shukla was given security by the Mumbai Police after he received death threats for his dialogues in the Om Raut directorial.

While Manoj faced several criticisms for his cringe-worthy dialogues in Adipurush, he now grabbed eye-balls with his recent statement, where he said Lord Hanuman is not god.

“Woh (Bajrangbali) Shri Ram ki tarah baat nahi karte. Bajrangbali daarshanik baatein nahi kartein. Bajrangbali bhagwaan nahi, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwaan banaya baad mein kyuki unki bhakti mein wo power tha (He doesn’t talk like Shri Ram. Lord Hanuman doesn’t talk in a philosophical manner. Lord Hanuman is not God but a devotee. We made him God later because his devotion had that power),” said Manoj Muntashir in an interview with Aaj Tak while defending his dialogues in Adipurush.

After receiving flak for the dialogues, the makers shared a statement, where they said that they have decided to revive some of the dialogues of the film.