What's it like being Beyoncé's assistant? Viral Twitter thread makes an interactive game out of it

Netflix's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch may not have garnered rave reviews, but it sure made a mark in the genre of interactive content. Now, the beyhive (fans of Beyoncé, as they call themselves) have found themselves a new interactive game — that lets players assume the role of Queen Bey's assistant for a day.

The exhaustive Twitter thread, created by Green Chyna, presents you two choices at every step. Your only objective is to survive you first day as Beyoncé's assistant. There's one catch though —As soon as you choose the wrong answer, you are fired. You can only move on to the next level if you have been able to answer all previous questions correctly.

So, you get to decide if Queen Bey will have a bowl full of granola, yoghurt and strawberries or a five-star breakfast (Spoiler Alert - If you choose the latter, Beyoncé will send her team of lawyers to hand you your termination letter, because Beyonce ain't no calorie junkie).

If you are correct, then voila, you also get to decide who among her three kids, the diva would FaceTime during her free time (Hint: Sir Carter and Rumi are just two years old, so they probably don't understand the concept of a video call).

Yes, it's a lot of pressure, but who wouldn't like the opportunity to shadow Beyoncé?

Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: DONT GET FIRED THREAD pic.twitter.com/26ix05Hkhp

— Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

Beyoncé most recently lent her voice to a duet number in new TV spot montage of Disney's Lion King remake. The song, 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight', has also been sung by David Glover. Earlier this year, she premiered the 137-minute documentary and concert film Homecoming.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 16:04:29 IST