What were Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone discussing? We haven't a clue, but we've got some theories

Fridays tend to be quite a mystery at Firspost Special Forces HQ — swinging as they do between helter-skelter affairs marked by frantic followups with correspondents, high-power interviews, extreme investigative journalism and the prising of rent from locals; and dead slow news days. Today happens to fall firmly in the latter category.

And on such days, all efforts are devoted to social media to seek out people in need of assistance and step in to offer help a la Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. Except in our case, we offer help in a somewhat limited capacity and preferably in a capacity that doesn't require much movement or physical exertion.

Rather fortunate then that the Firspost Special Forces Convenor of All Things Social stumbled upon this request for assistance:

i want to know what they are talking about 🙂 #DeepVeerReception pic.twitter.com/1FPEeNM9F1 — sera 🌸 (@ssuldier) November 22, 2018

Without any credible information relating to the actual content of the conversation, we decided to interpret the situation and in the process, veer off into the deep end (Go ahead and wince, it's fine).

Scenario 1: Expanding the family



via GIPHY

Scenario 2: Pop Quiz, Hotshot! Where does Chinese food come from?



via GIPHY

Scenario 3: Now that the wedding's all wrapped up, it's time to ask a very important question



via GIPHY

Scenario 4: Catching up on common interests



via GIPHY

Scenario 5A: Does Deepika think Priyanka Chopra's wedding to Nick Jonas get more coverage in the media?



via GIPHY

Scenario 5B: Will Virat Kohli ever tone down his aggressive tendencies?



via GIPHY

Scenario 5C: Will the couple open a joint account in either Kotak Mahindra or Axis Bank?



via GIPHY

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2018 18:18 PM