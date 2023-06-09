Siddharth Anand, a visionary Bollywood director, has a perfect box office record. Anand has become a pioneer in Indian cinema with each of his directorial efforts.

Critics and moviegoers love Anand’s ability to captivate audiences and create unforgettable cinematic experiences. Anand’s filmography showcases his unparalleled storytelling and talent.

“Salaam Namaste,” Siddharth Anand’s 2005 directorial debut, launched his career. The film was a hit, launching Anand’s incredible success streak. Since then, his unique storytelling style has captivated audiences, making him a force in Indian cinema.

Anand’s blockbusters have shaped Indian cinema. “Bachna Ae Haseeno,” “Anjaana Anjaani,” and “Bang Bang” have been loved by moviegoers for their compelling stories and stellar performances. Studios and actors turn to Anand because he can balance commercial success and artistic excellence.

“War,” broke box office records. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was lauded for its stunning action, gripping story, and stellar acting. With “War,” Anand proved again that he can read the audience and deliver top-notch entertainment. His most recent magnum opus ‘Pathaan’ became a global sensation. The Shahrukh Khan starrer became the highest grossing Hindi film ever and has elevated the scale of action films in India to a whole new level.

The director is currently shooting for his next movie Fighter. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Anand said, “Fighter is a film that is exceptionally challenging, it’s different, and its world is something we haven’t attempted before, so it’s exhilarating everyday on the sets.”

